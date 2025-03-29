Liberia: Ambassador Yin Chengwu Attended Donation Ceremony To The John F. Kennedy (JFK) Medical Center

On March 27, Ambassador Yin Chengwu attended the donation ceremony for the China-Liberia Paired-Hospital Cooperation Mechanism's cardiology project and medical supplies to the John F. Kennedy (JFK) Medical Center. The event was attended by Dr. Catherine Cooper, Chief Medical Officer of the Liberian Ministry of Health, Dr. Linda Birch, Chief Executive Officer of the JFK Medical Center, Dr. Bian Fengming, Team Leader of the 17th Chinese Medical Aid Team and physicians from the hospital's Cardiology Department.

During the ceremony, Dr. Cooper and Dr. Birch expressed gratitude to the Chinese government for its consistent and robust support of Liberia's health-care sector. Ambassador Yin emphasized that the donation symbolized the noble spirit of the Chinese medical team and served as a testament to China's enduring commitment to advancing medical development in Liberia. He further noted that the donation indicated the fruitful achievements and tangible outcomes of bilateral cooperation in health-care.

