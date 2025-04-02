Akshay Oberoi On South Debut In ‘Toxic’: Challenging To Understand Language And Culture For Authenticity

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 2 (IANS) Actor Akshay Oberoi is all set to make his South debut in the upcoming film 'Toxic' alongside Yash.

He shared the challenges of portraying an authentic character, highlighting how understanding the language and culture was key to bringing his role to life. In a statement, Akshay shared,“Stepping into a new industry and language is both exciting and challenging. For me, it's not just about memorizing lines in Kannada but truly understanding the essence of the language and culture to bring authenticity to my character.”

He added,“The production team has been incredibly supportive, providing expert coaches to help me refine my pronunciation, diction, and emotional expressions. Yash has also been an inspiring co-star, and I'm thrilled to be part of such a grand cinematic project. I want to give this my best and make a genuine connection with the Kannada audience.”

A source revealed that Oberoi is undergoing rigorous language training to master Kannada for his role. The actor is collaborating closely with language coaches from the production team to ensure he masters the nuances of Kannada pronunciation and delivers the emotional depth and precision required for his character.

On March 24, Yash kicked off the next shooting schedule for 'Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups' in Mumbai. Helmed by Geetu Mohandas, the upcoming actioner is jointly produced by Venkat K. Narayana and Yash under KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations.

'Toxic' will hit theatres on March 19, 2026. The release date of the film was revealed through a striking poster featuring an action-packed image of Yash emerging from the flames, promising an intense, adrenaline-charged cinematic experience.

Besides 'Toxic,' Akshay also has“Sunny Sanskari ki Tulsi Kumari” with actors Varun Dhawan and Janhavi Kapoor in the lineup. Directed by Shashank Khaitan, the drama has been jointly produced by Karan Johar, Hiroo Yash Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Shashank Khaitan.

It also stars Sanya Malhotra, Rohit Saraf, Abhinav Sharma, Maniesh Paul, and Manini Chadha in pivotal roles.