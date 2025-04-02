Russians Launch 15 Drone Strikes On Kharkiv, Baby Among Injured

MENAFN - UkrinForm) A large-scale drone attack on Kharkiv has left eight people injured, caused damage to residential buildings, and sparked fires across the city.

Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov shared the details on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

"According to updated information, there were 13 hits by Shahed drones in Kharkiv, all concentrated in the Kholodnohirskyi district. As a result, two industrial buildings caught fire, and over 10 private sector buildings sustained damage," he wrote.

He also confirmed that the number of victims currently stands at three, including a baby.

Oleh Syniehubov, the head of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration, provided further clarification on the shelling.

"A private house was struck by a Shahed UAV. Additionally, the roof of a four-story building, spanning an area of 1,000 square meters, and another building covering 500 square meters are currently ablaze," he reported on Telegram.

Later, Terekhov provided updated details, stating, "According to the latest information from the city's Situation Center, 15 drone strikes targeted Kharkiv. We have reports of four victims, including two children."

He later confirmed that the total number of injured had risen to eight.

As previously reported, Kharkiv experienced another attack by enemy UAVs, with a series of explosions occurring across the city.