IPL 2025: When And Where To Watch RCB Vs GT, Head-To-Head Record

Bengaluru, April 2 (IANS) Royal Challengers Bengaluru will host Gujarat Titans in the match 14 of the IPL 2025 on Wednesday at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.

RCB have won both their matches in IPL 2025. Led by Rajat Patidar, RCB started their campaign with a seven-wicket win over Kolkata Knight Riders and followed it up by beating Chennai Super Kings by 50 runs. They are currently placed on top of the IPL 2025 standings with four points from two matches.

After losing their opening game to Punjab Kings, GT secured their first win Mumbai Indians at our home. They are currently sitting fourth in the table.

The two teams met on five occasions in the IPL history, with RCB having three wins and GT winning twice.

When will the RCB vs GT match take place?

The match will take place on Wednesday. The match will begin at 7:30 PM IST, with the toss scheduled for 7 PM IST.

Where will the RCB vs GT match take place?

The match will be played at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Where will the live broadcast for RCB vs GT match be available?

The match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports network.

Where will live streaming for RCB vs GT match be available?

The match will be streamed live on the JioHotstar app.

Squads-

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Philip Salt, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar(c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal, Suyash Sharma, Rasikh Dar Salam, Manoj Bhandage, Jacob Bethell, Swapnil Singh, Abhinandan Singh, Romario Shepherd, Lungi Ngidi, Nuwan Thushara, Mohit Rathee, Swastik Chikara

Gujarat Titans: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Jos Buttler(w), Shahrukh Khan, Sherfane Rutherford, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Ishant Sharma, Washington Sundar, Glenn Phillips, Anuj Rawat, Mahipal Lomror, Arshad Khan, Jayant Yadavy, Nishant Sindhu, Kulwant Khejroliya, Gerald Coetzee, Manav Suthar, Kumar Kushagra, Gurnoor Brar, Karim Janat