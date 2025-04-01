Mod: Enemy Dropped Over 10,500 Guided Bombs On Ukraine In Past Three Months

MENAFN - UkrinForm) In the first quarter of 2025, the Russian Federation deployed 10,577 guided aerial bombs against Ukraine.

That's according to the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Ukrinform reports.

"In March, the Russian army's aviation significantly increased its use of guided aerial bombs, deploying approximately 4,800, compared to 3,370 in February. Over the first three months of 2025, enemy tactical aircraft dropped a total of 10,577 KABs [glide bombs]," the statement reads.

Additionally, despite ongoing ceasefire negotiations, combat clashes at the frontlines surged in March compared to February, with 4,270 combat engagements reported in March versus 3,274 in February. Since the start of 2025, there have been 12,631 recorded combat clashes.

The Ministry of Defense also noted that throughout 2024, Russian forces employed approximately 40,000 guided bombs.

As reported, Ukrainian defenders successfully repelled 79 enemy attacks in the Pokrovsk sector within the past day. In total, 216 combat engagements were recorded along the frontlines.

