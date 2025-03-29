403
Japan records unprecedented figure of student suicides
(MENAFN) Data recently published by Japan's Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare paints a concerning picture of youth mental health, revealing that the number of student suicides in the nation reached an unprecedented 529 in the past year. This figure marks a new high, exceeding the previous record of 514 set in 2022, and highlights the growing pressures faced by students in Japan.
The ministry's analysis of the data indicates that a significant proportion of these suicides among elementary, junior high, and high school students can be attributed to difficulties and anxieties related to their education and future prospects, accounting for 272 cases. Additionally, mental health challenges, such as depression, were a major contributing factor in 164 cases. Family-related issues, including conflicts between parents and children, were also identified as a significant factor, contributing to 108 cases.
In response to this concerning trend, the Children and Families Agency is planning to implement measures to improve support systems for young people. These plans include enhancing counseling services by incorporating the viewpoints of youth and increasing community-based learning opportunities focused on providing appropriate support for children identified as being at risk.
Interestingly, while student suicides have seen an increase, the overall suicide rate in Japan has decreased. The total number of suicides, including adults, fell by 1,517 from the previous year, reaching 20,320. This figure represents the second-lowest total recorded since record-keeping commenced in 1978.
