China Aims For World's First Fusion-Fission Reactor By 2031

MENAFN - Asia Times) China is moving to initiate the world's first fusion-fission reactor by 2031, the latest indication that Beijing is seizing the global lead in cutting-edge nuclear power generation.

This facility, officially known as the Xinghuo high-temperature superconducting reactor, is scheduled to cost 20 billion yuan (US$2.76 billion), reportedly on par with China's cost of building a traditional nuclear plant. Xinghuo means“spark” in Chinese.

The hybrid facility, to be built in southeastern Jiangxi province, aims to generate 100 megawatts of continuous electricity, equivalent to 10% of a nuclear plant's output.

Wu Rui, president of Jiangxi Electronics Group, a state-owned enterprise (SOE), told local media in February that the company was now raising funds for the project and would see“results” at the end of the second quarter.

He said the company will finish the facility's system design this year, produce and check the relevant equipment from 2026 to 2027, assemble and test the machine from 2028 to 2029, and complete the reactor's first phase in 2031.

He did not say, however, whether the“artificial sun” reactor would be ready for actual power generation by that time.

The project's wheels, however, are clearly in forward motion. On March 15, Shi Fayong, deputy general manager of China Nuclear Industry 23 Construction Co Ltd (CNi23), visited Jiangxi to meet with Wu. CNi23 is a unit of the state-owned China National Nuclear Corp (CNNC).