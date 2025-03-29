World PR Report: PR Leaders Optimistic For 2025 But Financial Concerns Persist

MENAFN - PRovoke) In 2025, PR leaders continue to remain optimistic about market growth, and expect increased profitability in the coming year. However, financial concerns persist, with clients' unwillingness to commit sufficient funds (37%) and economic uncertainty (34%) ranked among the most significant challenges.This was according to the The International Communications Consultancy Organisation (ICCO) World PR Report 2024-2025 which offers a comprehensive overview of the key trends, challenges, and opportunities shaping the global PR industry.Produced annually by ICCO, the report gathers insights from senior PR leaders worldwide, providing valuable data on growth, investment, talent retention, measurement, and emerging digital trends across different regions.The study found that as PR firms navigate these hurdles, corporate reputation (31%) and strategic consulting (28%) remain the biggest growth service areas. In fact, almost three in four (74%) agree that companies in their market are paying more attention to corporate purpose.In particular, Europe prioritizes corporate reputation, ESG, and AI governance, reinforcing its strong ethical stance.In tandem, the rise of AI is reshaping PR at unprecedented speed, with 74% of professionals already using AI tools in their daily work. AI is now integrated into content creation, analytics, and workflow automation, and 47% of PR leaders identify AI mastery as the most critical skill for the future.However, despite the enthusiasm for AI-driven efficiency, ethical concerns around AI-powered misinformation are mounting. AI-driven misinformation poses a significant ethical challenge that PR professionals must tackle proactively, according to Grzegorz Szczepanski, ICCO president.



"The industry's ability to balance efficiency with credibility will define its role in shaping public trust and corporate reputation in the years ahead. As corporate communications increasingly reflect the language and tone of broader political discourse, the potential for misinformation to influence public narratives is more significant than ever. PR leaders must be vigilant, ensuring technological advancements uphold truth and transparency," he explained.



Aside from AI, measurement and analytics (56%) followed by multimedia content creation (44%) and research, insights and planning (44%) are the areas in PR in which tech is predicted to have the greatest impact.



Furthermore, operating more efficiently (53%), building online communities (41%) and improved employee engagement (37%) are what leaders are predicting will be important future tech applications within businesses.



Beyond technology and reputation management, talent retention remains one of PR's biggest challenges, with 60% of agency leaders citing it as a top concern. The industry struggles with staff retention, mid-level talent development, and incentivising senior staff. In particular, North America struggles with this, according to the report.



Younger professionals are increasingly drawn to purpose-driven careers, making Diversity, Equity & Inclusion (DE&I), ethical leadership, and corporate responsibility essential factors in attracting and retaining top talent.



“The ICCO World PR Report 2025 captures a public relations industry at a pivotal crossroads. While economic uncertainty and financial pressures persist, a more profound challenge is emerging: how to navigate the seismic geopolitical shifts that threaten to reshape the global order," said Szczepanski.



"In a world where political discourse increasingly influences business communication and where misinformation spreads at an alarming pace, the need for ethical leadership has never been greater. Against this backdrop, PR leaders worldwide continue to adapt, innovate, and invest in the future. This year's findings highlight the growing role of AI, the increasing value of strategic consulting, and the urgent call for ethical leadership in an era defined by both technological advancement and ideological polarisation," Szczepanski added.