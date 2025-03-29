Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Cong Hits Out Centre's Normalcy Claims In J & K Amid 'Grim' Security Situation In Jammu Region

2025-03-29 03:15:21
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Jammu- The Congress on Friday accused the BJP-led Centre of misleading the country with claims of normalcy in Jammu and Kashmir while the security situation remains“grim” in parts of Jammu.

The party said this in the wake of a series of terror incidents, including a deadly encounter between terrorists and security forces in Kathua.

Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) chief Tariq Hameed Karra denounced the Centre's assertions of peace and said recent events in Jammu have shattered any illusion of calm.

Karra lamented the deaths of security personnel in the Kathua gunbattle and condemned what he described as the Centre's neglect of ground realities and early warning signs.

“The situation in various parts of the Jammu region is alarming, contrary to the false claims of normalcy peddled by the central government,” he said.

The Congress leader said the Centre's denial and diversionary tactics are not helping in addressing the escalating crisis.

Former Jammu and Kashmir minister and senior Congress leader Choudhary Lal Singh echoed these sentiments, particularly focusing on Kathua, a historically-peaceful region now marred by increasing incidents of terrorism.

Singh criticised the reshuffling of security forces ahead of elections, claiming that it left vulnerabilities along the International Border and contributed to the rise in infiltrations and attacks.

“We demand support to border communities and emphasise the need for local youth recruitment and enhanced security measures to curb terrorist activities. We call for unity in combating the security challenges faced by the region and urge the Centre to take decisive action”, he said.

Congress leaders expressed their commitment to supporting initiatives aimed at restoring peace in Jammu.

They called upon the Centre to acknowledge the gravity of the situation, adopt a more effective strategy and ensure the safety of civilians and security personnel in the region.

