Brazil Terminate Head Coach Junior's Contract Following Heavy Argentina Defeat

Brasilia: The Brazilian Football Confederation has announced the termination of its contract with Dorival Junior, head coach of the national football team, following Brazils heavy 4-1 defeat to Argentina in the 14th round of the South American qualifiers for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.



In a statement, the confederation said that Dorival Junior is no longer in charge of the Brazilian national team. The 62-year-old coach took charge of the team in January 2024 after two interim coaches led the squad within a year, following the confederations failure to secure Carlo Ancelotti, the current Real Madrid manager.



The Brazilian national team has struggled during the South American qualifiers and has dropped to fourth place in the standings with 21 points, ten points behind Argentina, who currently lead the table.