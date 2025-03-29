White House Security Breach: Secret Service Steps In As A Child Slips, Netizens Say, 'What Did He Want To See?' Watch

MENAFN - Live Mint) A US Secret Service officer rescued a child who escaped through the White House north fence on Wednesday evening. The officer reunited the child with his parents.

A video from the incident emerged on the social medi platform X, where the officer was carrying the child.

“A child just breached the perimeter of the White House. He was small enough to fit through the fence posts. Secret Service picked him up and brought him back to his family 'without incident'. It'll be a great party story for the rest of his life,” an X user wrote.

What did US Secret Service say?

US Secret Service addressed the incident and wrote on X,“Just after 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, U.S. Secret Service Uniformed Division officers observed a child slip through the White House north fence. Officers quickly reunited the child with their parents without incident.”

| From 200% tariff on wine to 25% on auto imports - A timeline of Donald Trump Social media reacts

Social media users reacted to the incident, and several users were amazed to see how the Secret Servic Officer was holding the child.

One of the users said,“You can tell which of the Secret Service has kids.”

Another added,“Why is the first Secret Service agent holding that child like that? It's very awkward.”

One of the users said,“Wow. Thought everyone was trying to escape from the White House. Then again, he's a child and doesn't know any better.”

| Trump and Musk share the founder's mindset

“First guy carrying the kid doesn't look like he has kids. He doesn't know where to put his hands. The second one carries the kid like he has 5,” another added.

One of the users questioned the parents and said,“Unacceptable. How could parents be so negligent in allowing that to happen??!”