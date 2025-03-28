Ukraine's Government Approves Grant Agreement With Japan For Recovery Needs

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has approved a draft Grant Agreement with the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), which will allocate ¥8.8 billion for the implementation of the Emergency Recovery Program (Phase 4).

According to Ukrinform, this was announced on Telegram by Taras Melnychuk, the government's permanent representative in the Verkhovna Rada.

"The draft Grant Agreement for the Emergency Recovery Program (Phase 4) between the Government of Ukraine and the Japan International Cooperation Agency has been approved," the statement reads.

The project provides that the ¥8.8 billion grant will be used for the following recovery needs: humanitarian demining, energy, water supply, public health and safety, educational services, and infrastructure restoration in the regions.

As Ukrinform reported, the Grant Agreement for the Emergency Recovery Program between JICA and the Ukrainian government was signed on March 9, 2023, to facilitate recovery efforts. In total, since the beginning of 2023, Ukraine and Japan have agreed on over $700 million in recovery aid, including through JICA projects.