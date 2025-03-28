The Waffle Chic's Viral WPIX Feature On 'New York Living'

TO EAT OUTSIDE THE BOX IS CHIC AND EXTRAORDINARY

From Nurse to Notorious: How Karen Davis' Waffle Chic Became NYC's Hottest Culinary Sensation

- Karen Davis

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- From Scrubs to Stacks : The Waffle Chic's Karen Davis Heats Up Small Business Week with Viral WPIX Feature on "New York Living"

Just when you thought brunch couldn't get any better, The Waffle Chic is flipping expectations-and waffles-into full-blown foodie fame. The Waffle Chic, Founded by Karen Davis, a nurse turned culinary visionary, has morphed into The Waffle Chic which has quickly become New York City's premier mobile gourmet waffle experience.

Davis is considered a Dynamic nurse-turned-culinary-queen behind the brand which hasofficially become the buzz of National Small Business Week after her electric feature on WPIX Channel 11's New York Living.

Blending bold creativity with high-touch presentation, the brand redefines brunch with every bite. From celebrity celebrations and red carpet affairs to corporate launches and curated pop-ups, The Waffle Chic delivers more than just a meal-it delivers an experience guests won't forget.

What began as a one-off volunteer brunch is now a NYC must-visit for waffle lovers, celebs, and corporate tastemakers alike. With golden, crispy creations that taste as good as they look, Karen's viral rise turns syrup into stardust.

Waffle Chic is one of NYC's most in-demand premier catering brands, booked for everything from A-list events to intimate pop-ups.

Celebrity-Backed, Crowd-Obsessed

From dishing out indulgent stacks to at The Denzel Washington School of the Arts to getting love from Hot 97's Hip Hop Gamer, Davis a showstopper partnered with Icon and Hip Hop Legend Maino on Maino Day.

The Waffle Chic is no longer just a brand-it's a cultural moment. Karen's waffles have made appearances catering at major entertainment hubs like Lionsgate's Raising Kanan, Apple TV- Severance , and Starbucks' Staff Holiday gathering

Why The Waffle Chic Is the Talk of the Town:

Star-Powered Flavor: Celebrities can't get enough-and neither can fans who flock to every pop-up, craving that first bite.

“Waffle & Dine” Vibes: Karen's exclusive brunch pop-ups fuse gourmet comfort food with luxe experiences-t, curated wine pairings, and vibey atmospheres.

The Evening Stack: More than just a meal

The Evening Stack: This elevated pop-up series reimagines comfort food through a romantic, late-night lens-serving chic ambiance, bold flavors, and next-level vibes for couples and culinary fans alike.

With #WaffleChic climbing the food trend charts, Instagram and TikTok are ablaze with slow-drip syrup pours and crisp-closeups.

“This isn't just a waffle-it's a statement,” says Karen, who has redefined what it means to be a food entrepreneur in the digital age.“I'm serving culture, connection, and creativity on a plate.”

What's Next:

The Waffle Chic is gearing up for a major expansion-complete with merch, a cookbook, and buzz around a possible flagship location. Until then, New Yorkers can catch Karen's Pink truck where the lines are longest (and the waffles hottest).

About The Waffle Chic

MEDIA CONTACT / ALERT:

Karen Davis is now booking for interviews, live cooking demos, and behind-the-scenes features. For press inquiries and appearances,

ASHLI GIBBS

Strategic Communications Advisor

(646) 712 2792

Follow the Craze: | @The_Waffle_Chic (Instagram) | thewafflechic

Ashli Gibbs

Blue Ninja Media Group

+1 646-712-2692

