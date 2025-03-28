Maharashtra Govt Issues Order For Prompt Response To Media Reports

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, March 29 (IANS) To promptly address public grievances and issues highlighted through various media platforms, the Maharashtra government, on Friday, issued a circular, officials said.

"The government aims to enhance its operational efficiency by taking cognisance of significant news related to governance and providing better services to citizens," said Principal Secretary and Director General of Information and Public Relations, Brijesh Singh.

Government departments will promptly take note of reports published in various media outlets, the circular said.

This initiative will help in resolving public complaints and issues more effectively. Media reports will assist in improving service delivery mechanisms and ensuring speedy resolution of problems, it added.

According to the circular, the state government proposes to strengthen dialogue with the media, enhance the citizen-government relationship, implement a transparent communication process and facilitate regular exchange of information.

In order to make the circular effective, the state government will appoint nodal officers in each department, pay immediate attention to media reports, prepare weekly action reports, and hold monthly review meetings.

The state government expects swift resolution of complaints by promptly addressing media reports, increased citizen satisfaction, enhanced administrative efficiency and strengthened governance and public image.

"This circular is a significant step towards transparent and accountable governance. It will ensure that information and issues highlighted by the media are promptly addressed, leading to the establishment of a more effective mechanism for resolving public grievances," Singh added.