NASA Awards Launch Services Contract For Spacex Starship

WASHINGTON, March 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- NASA has awarded SpaceX of Starbase, Texas, a modification under the NASA Launch Services (NLS) II contract to add Starship to their existing Falcon 9 and Falcon Heavy launch service offerings.

The NLS II contracts provide a broad range of commercial launch services for NASA's planetary, Earth-observing, exploration, and scientific satellites. These high-priority, low and medium risk tolerant missions have full NASA technical oversight and mission assurance, resulting in the highest probability of launch success.

The NLS II contracts are multiple award, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, with an ordering period through June 2030 and an overall period of performance through December 2032. The contracts include an on-ramp provision that provides an opportunity annually for new launch service providers to add their launch service on an NLS II contract and compete for future missions and allows existing contractors to introduce launch services not currently on their NLS II contracts.

The contracts support the goals and objectives of the agency's Science Mission Directorate , Space Operations Mission Directorate , Explorations Systems Development Mission Directorate , and the Space Technology Mission Directorate . Under the contracts, NASA also can provide launch services to other federal government agencies.

NASA's Launch Services Program Office at the agency's Kennedy Space Center in Florida manages the NLS II contracts. For more information about NASA and agency programs, visit:

SOURCE NASA

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED