PARRIS Law Firm Obtains $36.4 Million Verdict In Catastrophic Auto Accident Trial

CHATSWORTH, Calif., March 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- After a one-week jury trial, PARRIS Law Firm attorneys obtained a $36.4 million verdict in a trial involving a serious injury car accident that happened in Palmdale, California.

PARRIS Law Firm partner Alexander R. Wheeler and trial counsel Misak Chanchikyan represented a woman who was driving in Palmdale when the defendant failed to yield at a stop sign and made an unsafe left turn directly into the plaintiff's path. This resulted in a "T-bone" crash.

The defendant driver admitted that she knew she did not have the right of way and that she had to yield to other vehicles.

As a result of this horrible crash, the plaintiff sustained various injuries including abrasions, abdominal and chest wall contusions, knee contusions, and a traumatic hemoperitoneum (internal abdominal bleeding). She required a two-week hospital stay, two more months of routine doctor visits and now lives with persistent neck, hip and back pain. She also suffers from ongoing gastrointestinal issues related to her multiple surgeries.

"We had a very smart and engaged jury. We showed the jury the magnitude of our client's injuries and just how profoundly her life changed after the crash. They took their oaths as jurors very seriously and compensated our client for all of those harms," said PARRIS Law Firm partner Alexander R. Wheeler . "She's going to require ongoing medical treatment for the rest of her life, and we're grateful the jury made sure she'd have the money available to pay for this ongoing care."

"This crash was so serious that the responding officer told us the details stood out even among the thousands of accidents he's seen," said PARRIS Law Firm Founder R. Rex Parris. "Because of this verdict our client can truly begin moving on with her life."

The jury's verdict included $25 million for future noneconomic damages, $8.2 million for past noneconomic damages, $3,215,960.76 in future medical costs, and $4,500 for injuries to the pet that was in the plaintiff's vehicle.

This is the second 8 figure verdict PARRIS Law Firm has won just in the last week.

The case is Los Angeles Superior Court, Case No. 22AVCV00163.

About PARRIS Law Firm

The PARRIS Law Firm is recognized as one of America's top personal injury, employment, and environmental law firms. With a proven track record of fighting for justice on behalf of families and individuals, the firm boasts numerous seven and eight-figure verdicts and settlements. To learn more about the firm, please go to: .

SOURCE PARRIS Law Firm

