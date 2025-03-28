Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Amir Offers Condolences To The King Of Thailand

Amir Offers Condolences To The King Of Thailand


2025-03-28 02:36:03
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani sent a cable of condolences to H M King Maha Vajiralongkorn of the Kingdom of Thailand, on the victims of the earthquake that struck his country, wishing a speedy recovery for the injured.

MENAFN28032025000063011010ID1109368998

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search