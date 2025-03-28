Rajasthan Faces Opposition Over 3,200 MW Coal Power Tender

MENAFN - KNN India)The Rajasthan Energy Development Corporation (REDC) is set to float a tender to procure 3,200 MW of power from new coal-based power plants.

However, industry stakeholders argue that the move is unnecessary given the state's recent energy agreements.

The decision follows an assessment by the Central Electricity Authority (CEA), which projected a power shortage of 3,265 MW by 2031-32.

However, critics claim this estimate is outdated, relying on data from 2021-22 and 2022-23. They point to recent government efforts, including multiple MoUs worth Rs 2.65 lakh crore with central PSUs to establish thermal, solar, and gas power plants.

"The generation capacity from these MoUs will more than cover the projected shortage," said DD Agarwal, director of the NGO Samta Power. He highlighted additional power procurement agreements, such as 1,600 MW from NTPC's NABI and Telangana projects, which were not factored into the CEA's projections.

With agriculture accounting for 42 per cent of Rajasthan's power consumption, the state's Kusum projects aim to transition this demand entirely to solar energy by 2026-27.

The domestic sector, responsible for 22% of power usage, is also expected to reduce its reliance on conventional sources through the expansion of solar rooftop projects.

Agarwal emphasized that shifting trends in power consumption make new coal-based projects redundant. "The state's power dynamics will change significantly in the next five years. Investing in thermal projects will burden both the government and consumers," he said.

With an increasing shift to solar energy, thermal plants could be forced to reduce operations while still incurring fixed charges.

As Rajasthan accelerates its renewable energy transition, experts question whether coal-based procurement aligns with the state's long-term energy strategy.

