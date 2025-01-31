Autonation Named America's Most Admired Automotive Retailer For Fifth Year In A Row

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

AutoNation Once Again Recognized for Excellence and Trust on Fortune's 2025 Most Admired Companies List

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Jan. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN ), a provider of personalized services, was named to the Fortune 2025 World's Most Admired Companies list, a recognition that reflects the company's ability to thrive in a competitive while making a positive impact beyond its business operations.

This is the eighth consecutive year AutoNation has been named on the list and the fifth year in a row AutoNation has been the highest-ranked automotive retailer. The ranking demonstrates the company's dedication to its Associates, Customers, and communities. This is a strong testament to the fact that AutoNation has been striving to offer great customer experiences, which has cemented its leading position in the industry.

The selection process, which considers companies in 52 industries globally, identifies those that set the standard for excellence and integrity. Fortune partnered with Korn Ferry to survey corporate reputations, starting with 1,500 companies, including the largest U.S. firms and non-U.S. companies with $10 billion or more in revenue. Executives, directors, and analysts rated companies on nine criteria, such as management quality, social responsibility, and talent attraction. To create the top 50 list, 3,380 respondents selected the 10 companies they admired most from the top-ranking industry performers, with voting open across all industries.

"The strong performance by AutoNation to achieve this recognition shows how we strive to be a well-rounded organization, impressive in both internal excellence and external impact," said Mike Manley, Chief Executive Officer at AutoNation. "It's our people who make us the most admired automotive retailer in the industry. We are determined to deliver exceptional experiences and make a lasting difference in the lives of those we touch."

A core part of this mission is DRV PNK, AutoNation's ongoing commitment to drive cancer out by providing funding for research and supporting patients and their loved ones. To date, DRV PNK has raised over $40 million for cancer research and treatment through awareness walks, dealership donation drives, and community fundraisers, among other activities, showing that we won't stop until we've made a lasting difference.

About AutoNation, Inc.

AutoNation, one of the largest automotive retailers in the United States, offers innovative products, exceptional services, and comprehensive solutions, and empowers its Customers to make the best decisions for their needs. With a nationwide network of dealerships strengthened by a recognized brand, we offer a wide variety of new and used vehicles, customer financing, parts, and expert maintenance and repair services. Through DRV PNK, we have raised over $40 million for cancer-related causes, demonstrating our commitment to making a positive difference in the lives of our Associates, Customers, and the communities we serve.

Please visit , autonation, and , where AutoNation discloses additional information about the Company, its business, and its results of operations. Please also visit , AutoNation's automotive blog, for information regarding the AutoNation community, the automotive industry, and current automotive news and trends.

