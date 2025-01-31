EQS-News: EnviTec Biogas AG / Key word(s): Strategic Company Decision/Takeover

EnviTec Biogas acquires Uniper subsidiary LIQVIS

31.01.2025 / 12:15 CET/CEST

EnviTec Biogas acquires Uniper subsidiary LIQVIS



January 31, 2025 As of today, the former Uniper subsidiary will operate under the umbrella of the EnviTec Biogas Group as LIQVIS powered by EnviTec Biogas. LIQVIS was founded in 2015 and runs a total of 18 filling stations in Germany and France at strategic traffic hubs with particularly high truck traffic. “With the acquisition of LIQVIS GmbH, we are expanding our value chain to include the operation of our own LNG filling stations. The decision to take over the company and its team is a logical continuation of our corporate development,” says Olaf von Lehmden, CEO of EnviTec Biogas AG. EnviTec Biogas AG plans to utilize LIQVIS' existing LNG filling station infrastructure to exclusively sell bio-LNG, which is produced at EnviTec's own BioEnergie Park Güstrow, among other locations. Compared to conventional fossil LNG, bio-LNG allows for a significant reduction in carbon emissions.“With regard to sales volumes, LIQVIS is a perfect match for the current production volumes of fuel-grade biomethane, including biomethane from our own plants in Forst, Friedland, and Güstrow among others!” adds Jörg Fischer, CFO of the mid-sized company operating globally from Lohne and Saerbeck in Germany. “We are pleased to have found a takeover partner in EnviTec Biogas who will continue on the path taken by LIQVIS, thereby helping to reach the goal of climate neutrality in heavy-duty transport,” summarizes Sebastian Gröblinghoff, Vice-President of Green Fuels and M&A Project Lead for the sale of LIQVIS GmbH at Uniper SE. About EnviTec Biogas AG EnviTec Biogas AG covers the entire value chain for the production of biogas, including the planning and construction of biogas plants and biogas upgrading plants as well as their commissioning. The company takes charge of biological and technical services on demand and also offers operational management services. EnviTec operates 87 own plants, making it the largest biogas producer in Germany at present. EnviTec's business activities also include the production and marketing of climate-neutral fuels (bio-LNG) for the transport sector as well as food-grade liquid carbon dioxide (bio-LCO2) and the planning and operation of wind and solar projects. With a presence in 16 countries worldwide, EnviTec Biogas AG is represented by its own companies, sales offices, strategic partners and joint ventures. In 2023, the EnviTec Group generated revenue of EUR 416.8 million and EBT of EUR 88.2 million. The Group currently employs some 690 people. EnviTec Biogas AG has been listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since July 2007. Contact EnviTec Biogas AG: EnviTec Biogas AG

Katrin Hackfort

Head of Corporate Communication

Phone: +49 25 74 88 88 - 810

E-Mail: ... About Uniper

Düsseldorf-based Uniper is a European energy company with global reach and activities in more than 40 countries. With approximately 7,400 employees, the company makes an important contribution to security of supply in Europe, particularly in its core markets of Germany, the UK, Sweden and the Netherlands.



Uniper's operations encompass power generation in Europe, global energy trading, and a broad gas portfolio. Uniper procures gas-including liquefied natural gas (LNG)-and other energy sources on global markets. The company owns and operates gas storage facilities with a total capacity of more than 7 billion cubic meters.



Uniper intends to be completely carbon-neutral by 2040. Uniper aims for its installed power generating capacity to be more than 80% zero-carbon by the early 2030s. To achieve this, the company is transforming its power plants and facilities and investing in flexible, dispatchable power generating units. Uniper is already one of Europe's largest operators of hydropower plants and is helping further expand solar and wind power, which are essential for a more sustainable and secure future. The company is progressively expanding its gas portfolio to include green gases like hydrogen and biomethane and aims to convert to these gases over the long term.



Uniper is a reliable partner for communities, municipal utilities, and industrial enterprises for planning and implementing innovative, lower-carbon solutions on their decarbonization journey. Uniper is a hydrogen pioneer, is active worldwide along the entire hydrogen value chain, and is conducting projects to make hydrogen a mainstay of the energy supply. Contact Uniper SE:

Uniper SE

Oliver Roeder

Head of Sustainability & Financial Media Communication

Phone: +49 151 12658465

E-Mail: ...gy

