EQS-News: AT&S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik AG / Key word(s): Disposal

AT&S completes the sale of the in Ansan, Korea

31.01.2025 / 15:59 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

AT&S completes the sale of the plant in Ansan, Korea Leoben – AT&S and MA.S. S.p.A. have today successfully closed the sale of all AT&S shares in AT&S Korea CO., LTD. (and thus the plant in Ansan, Korea) to MA.S. “We are pleased that with MA.S. we have found a new owner who sees the further potential of the plant and will leverage it,” explains Peter Schneider, Spokesman of the Management Board.“The sale has enabled us to further sharpen our strategic profile, and the cash inflow from the sale will strengthen our financial position,” emphasizes CFO Petra Preining. The purchase price (equity value) amounts to € 405 million plus around € 17 million in interest income (equity ticker). Management expects the transaction to result in a cash inflow of € 386 million after deduction of taxes, of which € 79 million has already been received in the form of dividend payments and an advance payment as of December 31, 2024. The ratio of net debt to EBITDA will thus be reduced to below 3. The company will publish further details as part of its nine-month figures for 2024/25 on February 4, 2025 AT&S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft – Advanced Technologies & Solutions AT&S is a leading global manufacturer of high-end IC substrates and printed circuit boards. AT&S industrializes leading-edge technologies for its core business segments Mobile Devices & Substrates, Automotive & Aerospace, Industrial and Medical and high-performance computing for VR and AI applications. AT&S has a global presence with production sites in Austria (Leoben, Fehring) as well as plants in India (Nanjangud) and China (Shanghai, Chongqing). A new high-end production site for IC substrates is currently being established in Malaysia (Kulim). In Leoben, a European competence center including series production for IC substrate technologies is being built. Both sites will start production in the financial year 2024/25. The company currently employs 13,000 people. For further information please visit

31.01.2025 CET/CEST This Corporate News was distributed by EQS Group.

Language: English Company: AT&S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik AG Fabriksgasse 13 8700 Leoben Austria Phone: +43 (1) 3842200-0 E-mail: ... Internet: ISIN: AT0000969985, AT0000A09S02 WKN: 922230 Indices: ATX Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market) EQS News ID: 2079169

End of News EQS News Service