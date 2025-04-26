Bihar: Senior IAS Officer KK Pathak Relieved, Set To Join Central Govt

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, April 26 (IANS) Senior IAS officer K.K. Pathak, known for his administrative strictness and outspoken style, was formally relieved from the Bihar state service on Saturday.

The General Administration Department of the Bihar government issued the official notification of his release.

Pathak, a 1990 batch IAS officer, will now take over as Additional Secretary in the Cabinet Secretariat under the Central government.

He earned a formidable reputation in Bihar for his discipline, honesty, and zero-tolerance attitude towards corruption and negligence.

He is widely recognised as one of the few officers who worked relentlessly to reshape Bihar's administrative image through his strict and fearless approach.

Pathak is known for the Liquor Prohibition Act implementation. He played a decisive role in the enforcement of the liquor ban law. He not only directed police and administrative machinery for strict implementation but also conducted surprise inspections across all 38 districts to ensure compliance.

As Additional Chief Secretary of the Education Department, he took several tough decisions to curb the negligence of teachers and instil discipline in schools. His sudden inspections of schools often caught erring teachers, principals, and education officers off guard, leading to significant improvements.

In his role as Additional Chief Secretary in the Bihar Revenue and Land Reforms department, he initiated major steps to increase transparency in land dispute resolutions and measurement work.

Pathak's transfer to the Centre is seen as a recognition of his administrative acumen and integrity. Recently, the Central government approved his posting as Additional Secretary in the Cabinet Secretariat.

With his departure, Bihar loses one of its most dynamic and disciplined administrators.