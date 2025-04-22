Afrika-Verein, INP Egypt, And Master Point To Co-Organize 3Rd Hydrogen-Africa Conference In Cairo

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) INP Egypt and Germany's Afrika-Verein have signed agreements with Master Point-an international marketing and events company-and the St. Regis Cairo Hotel to co-host the 3rd edition of the International Green Hydrogen Exhibition and Conference, titled“Hydrogen in Africa – Egypt.” The event will take place in Cairo on 28–29 October, marking its first edition in Egypt following two successful conferences in Germany.

The conference has evolved into a key global platform that brings together government officials, private sector leaders, researchers, and academics from across Africa and Europe. It focuses on the latest technologies, strategies, and investment opportunities in green hydrogen and clean energy, with an emphasis on fostering cross-continental partnerships.

Alaa Kamal, Chairperson of INP Egypt and Vice President of the German-Arab Chamber of Industry and Commerce, said the event supports efforts to unlock Africa's vast energy potential for clean hydrogen production. It also aims to position African countries as strategic partners in supplying green energy to Europe, while introducing advanced hydrogen technologies to the continent.

“Egypt was chosen to host this year's conference due to its strong governmental drive for clean energy, attractive investment incentives, and robust strategic ties with the European Union,” Kamal said.

Mohamed Sweid, Chairperson of Master Point, emphasized that the event highlights Egypt's ambition to serve as a regional hub for exporting clean energy from Africa to Europe. He added that the partnership with Afrika-Verein and INP Egypt ensures the conference will reflect Egypt's growing global stature in the clean energy space.

Ramy Galal, CEO of Master Point, noted that the company has assembled a highly experienced team and secured strategic partnerships to deliver the event with precision and international standards.

Afrika-Verein – the German-African Business Association – has been promoting economic cooperation between Germany and Africa for over 90 years. Representing more than 500 companies from Europe and Africa, the organization offers deep market insights, facilitates dialogue and networking, and advocates for its members at both national and international levels.

The Cairo edition of the Hydrogen in Africa conference is expected to further cement Egypt's leadership in the clean energy transition and strengthen ties between African energy producers and European consumers.