Wihdat Take A Lead As Title Race Goes To Final Round

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Jordanian Pro League took another dramatic turn this weekend as Wihdat claimed a 3-1 comeback win over bottom-placed Moghayer Al Sarhan, while Hussein Irbid were held to a 1-1 draw by Ramtha, tightening the title race with just one last round to go.Wihdat were stunned early when Moghayer Al Sarhan took a surprise lead, but 23-year-old Mohannad Semreen rose to the occasion. The young forward delivered a match winning hat-trick, guiding his team to a crucial victory that pushed them to the top of the table with 48 points from 20 matches.Later that day, Hussein Irbid needed a win to retain the lead found themselves behind in the 53rd minute against a resilient Ramtha side. But just as defeat seemed inevitable, veteran Ehsan Haddad stepped up with a dramatic 93rd-minute equaliser, salvaging a vital point for his team.Despite avoiding defeat, the draw saw Hussein Irbid slip to the second place with 47 points from 20 matches now trailing Wihdat by a single point, with both teams having two remaining games.If Wihdat win their next match, they will clinch the league title, as they would reach 51 points, making it impossible for Hussein Irbid to surpass them.If Wihdat draw and Hussein Irbid win, Hussein would leapfrog Wihdat to claim the title with 50 points over Wihdat's 49.If both teams draw or lose, Wihdat would maintain their lead and secure the championship.

As for the upcoming matches for the both sides, Wihdat are set to face Jazeera, who currently sit fifth on the table, in a match that could decide the title early, a win would crown Wihdat champions regardless of Hussein Irbid's result.

Meanwhile, Hussein Irbid will go up against Shabab Aqaba, a side fighting to avoid relegation, and must secure a win while hoping Wihdat drop points in order to snatch the title at the very end.