Road Rage Case: K’Taka HC Restrains Police From Initiating Coercive Action Against IAF Wing Commander

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, April 26 (IANS) The Karnataka High Court has directed the state police not to initiate any coercive action against Shiladitya Bose, the Wing Commander attached to the Indian Air Force (IAF), who has been booked for attempt to murder and other serious charges for brutally assaulting a bike rider in a road rage incident.

The court, passing a conditional interim order, has also asked the police not to summon him without following due process. The bench further stated that the police department should not submit the chargesheet without authorisation from the court against the accused IAF officer.

The bench headed by Justice Hemant Chandangoudar passed the order. The court asked the petitioner in the case, the accused IAF officer Bose, to cooperate with the investigation. Bose has challenged the filing of an FIR against him before the court.

The road rage incident involved IAF Wing Commander Shiladitya Bose and S.J. Vikas Kumar, a biker who is a call centre employee.

Kumar was arrested after Bose posted a video on social media claiming that he was attacked for not speaking Kannada.

However, later the CCTV footage revealed Bose overpowering Kumar, banging, kicking, and punching him.

Following the surfacing of the video, Kumar was released on bail.

The FIR has been filed against the Wing Commander under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Sections 109 (attempt to murder), 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 304 (snatching forcefully), 324 (mischief), and 352 (intentional insult to provoke breach of peace).

The Indian Air Force (IAF), responding to the incident involving the brutal assault of a bike rider by a Wing Commander, described the incident as "unfortunate" and assured full cooperation with local authorities in the investigation.

In its official statement, the IAF said, "An unfortunate incident, involving an IAF officer, took place in Bengaluru (April 21). The IAF is assisting the local authorities in investigating and following up the case to its lawful resolution."

Earlier, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that the IAF officer, who was involved in a road rage case in the capital city, was provoking the pride and sentiments of Kannada-speaking people.

The case is registered under the jurisdiction of the Byappanahalli police station in Bengaluru.

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D. K. Shivakumar spoke to Vikas Kumar, the local bike rider, in connection with the road rage case involving the Wing Commander of the Indian Air Force (IAF) and assured him of justice.