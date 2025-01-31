RESTIV technology Appoints Kent Breedlove as Chief legal Officer and Head of Corporate Development

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

RESTIV Appoints Kent Breedlove as Chief Officer and Head of Corporate Development

New leadership signals a bold step forward in strategic growth, partnerships, and innovation.

- Kent BreedloveCALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, January 31, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- RESTIV Technology, a leader in cybersecurity and digital transformation, has named Kent Breedlove as Chief Legal Officer and Head of Corporate Development. Breedlove's appointment comes as RESTIV sharpens its focus on strategic acquisitions, partnerships, and next-generation AI solutions to expand its disruptive approach to industry transformation.“Kent's expertise in mergers, acquisitions, and corporate development has been instrumental in laying the groundwork for strategic initiatives that amplify our strong organic growth” said Devon Smibert, CEO of RESTIV Technology.“RESTIV is on a mission to deliver transformational value secure adoption of AI and automation backed by human experts, and Kent's leadership will help us assemble the right capabilities to make that vision a reality.”Positioned for Strategic ExpansionRESTIV's rapid rise-marked by over 300% year-over-year growth-reflects the demand for its bold approach to solving complex digital challenges. By accelerating AI adoption and secure data integration, RESTIV helps clients in both private and public sectors unlock operational efficiency and competitive advantage.The company formed a consortium of tech leaders last year to disrupt industries long dominated by global system integrators. This strategic initiative parallels efforts like the Palantir-Anduril consortium and underscores RESTIV's commitment to drive meaningful, sustainable change through technology and business model innovation. The ongoing expansion of the consortium strengthens RESTIV's position in key markets and enhances its ability to deliver cutting-edge cybersecurity solutions across the Five Eyes Alliance.Kent Breedlove's Vision for RESTIV“One-sided technology contracts have long constrained innovation and business growth,” said Breedlove.“At RESTIV, we offer solutions tailored to each company's needs and align with our customers by sharing financial risk because we believe true transformation requires more than just delivering technology-it requires a commitment to shared success.”Breedlove continues,“At RESTIV, we will rewrite the rules to build partnerships where success is mutual, and innovation isn't throttled by an outdated business model.”With RESTIV expanding into new markets and exploring strategic acquisitions, Breedlove will be key in navigating complex opportunities while ensuring the company remains agile and forward-focused.Looking AheadRESTIV Technology is setting a new standard in cybersecurity, AI integration, and digital transformation . With bold leadership and a rebellious spirit, the company is shaping the future of innovation for businesses and government agencies alike.About RESTIV Technology:RESTIV Technology is a trailblazer in cybersecurity, digital transformation, and AI-driven solutions. Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, RESTIV partners with clients across industries to drive operational excellence through innovative technologies.For more information about RESTIV Technology, visit .

Paola Perez Rulfo

RESTIV Technology

+1 587-807-0896

email us here

Visit us on social media:

X

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.