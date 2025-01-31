Get Refreshed: Miami's Only Medical Spa Supporting Cancer Survivors

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Get Refreshed empowers cancer survivors in Miami with lifelong aesthetic care and 50% discounts on transformative treatments.

- Jacob Sanchez, CEO of Get Refreshed

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In a groundbreaking move in the wellness industry, Get Refreshed , led by its CEO Jacob Sanchez, stands out as the only Medical Spa in Miami dedicated to supporting individuals who have faced traumatic experiences such as surviving cancer.

To ensure the safety and effectiveness of aesthetic procedures, this initiative is exclusively available to cancer survivors who are no longer undergoing active treatment or taking medications that could interfere with the results.

With an exclusive 50% discount on any procedure, this initiative provides survivors with a unique opportunity to regain their confidence.

This benefit is not just a one-time offer; it remains valid for life, ensuring that eligible individuals can access ongoing transformative care safely and effectively.

“At Get Refreshed, we believe that looking good can be the first step to feeling good,” says Jacob Sanchez.

“Our mission is to provide a safe space where survivors can rebuild their self-esteem and feel supported, not just once, but throughout their journey.”

Transforming Wellness in Miami

Since its inception, Get Refreshed has excelled in medical aesthetics, offering innovative treatments and personalized experiences for each client.

With this new initiative, the spa reaffirms its leadership as a pioneer in providing meaningful support to those who need it most.

Services include facial balancing to rejuvenate the face, non-surgical nose jobs , permanent threads, and classic treatments such as Botox, laser hair removal, and Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy to accelerate recovery after procedures.

Each procedure is performed by experts using cutting-edge technology to ensure safety and exceptional results.

Unique Support for the Community

The support program at Get Refreshed not only enhances external appearance but also strengthens confidence and emotional well-being for its beneficiaries.

How to participate?

Interested individuals can contact the spa to assess their eligibility and schedule a personalized consultation. Each case is handled with the utmost care and attention.

Leadership with Purpose

Jacob Sanchez, CEO of Get Refreshed, leads this project with empathy and vision, making the spa a beacon of hope in the Miami community.

“Our goal is to show that aesthetics can also be a way to heal and start anew,” adds Sanchez.“We hope to inspire other businesses to adopt similar initiatives.”

About Get Refreshed

Get Refreshed is a leading Medical Spa in Miami, recognized for its advanced technology and personalized approach to aesthetic treatments and wellness therapies.

Founded by Jacob Sanchez, the spa combines professionalism and community commitment, transforming both appearances and lives.

For more information, visit or call (305) 988-9504.

