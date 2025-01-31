Countdown Begins For QOC Half Marathon

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: With just 10 days remaining until the inaugural QOC Half Marathon, excitement is building as the Qatar Olympic Committee (QOC) finalizes preparations for the highly anticipated race.

Set to take place on February 11 at Lusail Boulevard as part of Qatar National Day, the event aims to encourage sports participation across all demographics while in alignment with Qatar National Vision 2023.

The race offers four main categories, ensuring inclusivity for participants of all ages, genders, and fitness levels.

Runners can choose from the 21-kilometer Half Marathon, the 10-kilometer race, the 5-kilometer race, or the 1-kilometer Fun Run, which is open to youngsters aged 6-14 years old.

Amna Al-Ansari, Head of the Volunteers and Sustainability Committee, highlighted the overwhelming response from individuals eager to be part of the event.

“The enthusiasm for volunteering at the QOC Half Marathon 2025 has been remarkable, reflecting the community's passion for engaging in major sporting events,” she said.

“Although we received a large number of applications, only 230 volunteers will be selected based on specific criteria to ensure a smooth and professional event. Additionally, we are committed to maintaining a sustainable volunteer database, allowing us to engage registered volunteers in future events hosted by QOC.”

Al-Ansari emphasized the crucial role volunteers play in ensuring the success of sporting events in Qatar.

For this race, they will be responsible for logistical support, guiding participants, and managing crowds, all of which contribute to the seamless execution of the event.

To ensure full preparedness, a dedicated training session will be held at QOC headquarters before the race day.

Volunteers will receive detailed role briefings, official permits, and race uniforms, followed by an on-site visit to Lusail Boulevard for a trial run of their duties ahead of the big day.

She also confirmed that the QOC has partnered with universities across Qatar to encourage student participation, fostering a strong culture of volunteerism among young people.

Abdullah Al-Marri, Head of Communication Committee, highlighted the growing enthusiasm surrounding the event, from individuals and families looking to take part in the race.

“The impressive registration numbers are a testament to the increasing importance of sports in our community,” he said.

“We are seeing a strong turnout, not only from individual runners but also from families eager to experience this unique sporting celebration together.”

Al-Marri also confirmed that registration remains open for anyone looking to participate.

Those interested can sign up through the official Qatar Olympic Committee social media channels to secure their spot in this landmark event.