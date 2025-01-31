Environment & Climate Change Foundations Directory 2025

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Directory of Environment & Climate Change Foundations 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The comprehensive worldwide resource for organizations, institutions and individuals seeking funding for environmental projects.

This annual directory profiles every Foundation, Trust, Fund, NGOs, and other charitable and grant-making organizations involved with the philanthropic funding of environment and climate change projects, locally, nationally and internationally.

All of the major established foundations and NGOs are included, as well as some of the less well-known grant-making organizations. Presenting names and contact details for many hundreds of funding entities, this new edition is the most comprehensive and up-to-date information on this growing sector.

Entries are arranged alphabetically and are listed within individual country chapters. Thousands of entries are listed, providing the following details:



directory information, including the name of the organization, postal address

email and internet addresses as well as telephone and fax numbers

full details of the date of establishment

the aims and function of the organization

its principal activities: projects and programs, etc.

restrictions on grants are listed along with the geographical area of activity

finances key executives and trustees of the organization.

As a crucial source of grants, studies, research, and other not-for-profit services, the Directory will help you find everything you need to know about funding for your project.

Regions Covered:



Western, Central & Eastern Europe

Russia & CIS

North America

South and Central America

Middle East

Africa

East, North, South East & South Asia Australasia

The Directory is an important reference resource for organizations, research centres, NGOs, and institutions concerned with, or interested in, the environment and climate change funding worldwide.

Countries Covered:



Angola

Argentina

Australia

Austria

Bahamas

Belgium

Botswana

Brazil

Bulgaria

Burkina Faso

Cameroon

Canada

Chad

Chile

China

Colombia

Costa Rica

Cote D'Ivoire

Czech Republic

Denmark

Ecuador

Egypt

El Salvador

Estonia

Ethiopia

Finland

France

Gambia

Germany

Greece

Haiti

Hong Kong

Hungary

India

Indonesia

Ireland

Italy

Jamaica

Japan

Kenya

Malaysia

Mexico

Namibia

Nepal

Netherlands

Nether. Antilles

New Zealand

Nicaragua

Nigeria

Norway

Pakistan

Palau

Panama

PNG

Paraguay

Peru

Philippines

Poland

Portugal

Senegal

Slovakia

South Africa

Spain

Sri Lanka

Sweden

Switzerland

Taiwan

Tanzania

Thailand

Uganda

United Kingdom

USA Venezuela

