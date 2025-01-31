Environment & Climate Change Foundations Directory 2025

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Directory of Environment & Climate Change Foundations 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The comprehensive worldwide resource for organizations, institutions and individuals seeking funding for environmental projects.
This annual directory profiles every Foundation, Trust, Fund, NGOs, and other charitable and grant-making organizations involved with the philanthropic funding of environment and climate change projects, locally, nationally and internationally.
All of the major established foundations and NGOs are included, as well as some of the less well-known grant-making organizations. Presenting names and contact details for many hundreds of funding entities, this new edition is the most comprehensive and up-to-date information on this growing sector.
Entries are arranged alphabetically and are listed within individual country chapters. Thousands of entries are listed, providing the following details:
directory information, including the name of the organization, postal address email and internet addresses as well as telephone and fax numbers full details of the date of establishment the aims and function of the organization its principal activities: projects and programs, etc. restrictions on grants are listed along with the geographical area of activity finances key executives and trustees of the organization.
As a crucial source of grants, studies, research, and other not-for-profit services, the Directory will help you find everything you need to know about funding for your project.
Regions Covered:
Western, Central & Eastern Europe Russia & CIS North America South and Central America Middle East Africa East, North, South East & South Asia Australasia
The Directory is an important reference resource for organizations, research centres, NGOs, and institutions concerned with, or interested in, the environment and climate change funding worldwide.
Countries Covered:
Angola Argentina Australia Austria Bahamas Belgium Botswana Brazil Bulgaria Burkina Faso Cameroon Canada Chad Chile China Colombia Costa Rica Cote D'Ivoire Czech Republic Denmark Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Estonia Ethiopia Finland France Gambia Germany Greece Haiti Hong Kong Hungary India Indonesia Ireland Italy Jamaica Japan Kenya Malaysia Mexico Namibia Nepal Netherlands Nether. Antilles New Zealand Nicaragua Nigeria Norway Pakistan Palau Panama PNG Paraguay Peru Philippines Poland Portugal Senegal Slovakia South Africa Spain Sri Lanka Sweden Switzerland Taiwan Tanzania Thailand Uganda United Kingdom USA Venezuela
