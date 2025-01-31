Teachtown's Encore Named Primary & Secondary Education Category Winners In The Tech & Learning Awards Of Excellence: Best Of 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The Tech & editorial team have shared that "The awards brought a huge number of high quality entries. Our panel of experts judged the winning products to be those that were most impactful in helping improve teaching and learning throughout 2024. Every winner should be really proud of their accomplishments - a well-deserved congratulations from the entire awards team."

enCORE Named Primary & Secondary Education Category Winners in the Tech & Learning Awards of Excellence: Best of 2024

The Best of 2024 Awards celebrate educational technology from the last 12 months that has excelled and shone in supporting teachers, students, and education professionals in the classroom, for professional development or general management of education resources and learning. Judged by a panel of industry experts, winning an Award of Excellence is more than just acknowledgement from Tech & Learning's editors, it's a showcase of which products are truly going above and beyond to contribute to the education sector.

"Having a measurable impact on the lives of students with moderate to severe disabilities and the educators who serve them is our top priority," shares Richard Becker, CEO, TeachTown. He continues, "Receiving this impressive recognition for TeachTown's enCORE curriculum is truly an honor and cements the fact that not only are we building positive outcomes, but we're driving real-world change among our students."

For more information about TeachTown and its award-winning enCORE curriculum, visit teachtown .

About TeachTown

TeachTown, backed by L Squared Capital Partners, is exclusively focused on providing software and solutions for students with disabilities, including those diagnosed with Autism Spectrum Disorder and Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities.

