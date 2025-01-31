Hospitality Marketing Agency Peregryn Takes Flight

(MENAFN- Pressat) A new partnership of content creators, brand strategists and SEO experts, Peregryn Agency is a digital marketing agency for hospitality brands, helping them stand out and connect with their target audience.

Recently launched, Peregryn is working with hotels, boards, tour operators, and destination management companies (DMCs) to help them stand out from their competitors and provide consistency of message across all the touchpoints of their brand.

Established clients

Peregryn is proud to be a part of Contese Agency, a renowned creative content agency with a proven track record of success. For over six years, Contese has partnered with some of the world's most recognisable brands to deliver innovative and impactful content solutions.

Led by two industry experts – Sarah Gordon, a travel journalist and editor with 15 years of experience, and SEO specialist Joe Valdivieso – Peregryn will specialise in branding and digital marketing for hotel and travel brands.

Thanks to its partnership with Contese Agency , the new travel digital marketing agency already has a large portfolio of clients in the travel industry. Its services include customized website and social media content, as well as branding support for companies such as Ikos Resorts, One&Only Kéa Island, The Global Ambassador in Phoenix, and the Canaves Collection of luxury resorts on the island of Santorini.

Peregryn's diverse list of clients also includes various bespoke service providers in the travel industry throughout the UK and Europe. The team works on a project basis and offers ongoing support for brands such as Casa Epicuri, a luxury rental property based in Barcelona, and Pilot PR, a British travel public relations agency.

A new way of working

Peregryn stands out as a travel digital marketing agency that goes beyond traditional content creation and PR. Combining branding expertise with SEO and crafted copywriting, the agency works closely with clients to become an extension of internal teams.

It partners with clients on a long-term basis, providing ongoing support or simply working across specific projects as needed. This ad-hoc approach means that marketing teams can count on full support from a team that has a deep understanding of their brand.

The Peregryn team has significant experience working with clients that have English as a second language, providing tailored content and consultancy for luxury brands looking to appeal to global audiences.

And as a bilingual agency that works in both English and Spanish, Peregryn is also perfectly placed to provide in-depth support to Spanish and Latin American brands



A suite of services

Peregryn is a full-service agency combining creative flair with data-driven insights.

Brand development services include brand naming, storytelling and establishing brand messaging, so hospitality brands can more effectively communicate their value and connect with their target audiences.

As a digital marketing agency for travel, Peregryn also delivers travel SEO services and crafted content to help brands position themselves online. From SEO research to content strategy and managing digital marketing campaigns, the team offers bespoke services to maximise exposure and increase organic traffic.

Travel expertise

The combined experience of Peregryn Agency's two founders and their team brings together a wealth of industry insight, copywriting expertise and SEO knowledge for comprehensive digital marketing for travel and tourism brands.

Sarah Gordon has 15 years of experience as a travel journalist and editor for major UK newspapers and 10 years as a digital marketing expert and brand storyteller. She has worked directly with clients to develop brand strategies and create commercial travel content.

Having held editorial positions at prominent UK newspapers such as The Telegraph and the Daily Mail, Sarah has also collaborated with clients including Jet2holidays, British Airways, Kuoni, Kenwood, Marriott, and Trailfinders.

José Valdivieso has harnessed his SEO and content strategy expertise to launch multiple brands to market, spending the past eight years specialising in digital marketing for the travel and tourism industry. He has been instrumental in bringing together SEO and creative copy that travel companies such as Ikos Resorts and the Canaves Collection have come to rely on.

And they have built a team that combines deep industry knowledge, expert copywriting, brand design, and extensive digital marketing expertise. This allows the agency to deliver high-impact digital marketing strategies.

“Over the past half-dozen years we've had the privilege of supporting several prestigious travel and hospitality brands with their digital marketing campaigns,” said Ms Gordon.

“We're now primed to provide a whole gamut of supportive services extending from content creation and website SEO to branding strategies specially developed for the travel industry.”

Peregryn Agency is bringing specialist expertise and a flexible way of working to hospitality digital marketing teams. Its innovative approach, combining strategy and creativity with flexible services, is poised to revolutionise how the travel industry engages with clients worldwide in the digital era.



For more information contact Peregryn Agency

Email: ...cy

Website: peregryn

Editor's Notes

Peregryn is a full-service marketing agency that specialises in the hospitality industry, working with hotel, travel, and tourism brands. Offering services that range from brand consultancy through to SEO and content strategy and full SEO PR campaigns, the specialist Peregryn team works as an extension of dynamic marketing teams.