Gavi Signs Contract Extension With Barcelona Till 2030

(MENAFN- IANS) Barcelona, Jan 31 (IANS) FC and Pablo Paez Gavira, "Gavi", have reached an agreement regarding a new contract, and he is set to remain at the Club until June 2030. The Blaugrana midfielder signed his new contract on Friday alongside club president Joan Laporta, first vice-president Rafa Yuste, and the Club's director of football, Anderson Luis de Souza“Deco”. His release clause is reportedly set at one billion Euros.

It was a decade ago in 2015 when he left Real Betis to join La Masia, and he has grown as a footballer. His debut with the first team came on August 29, 2021, not long after he had turned 17.

Gavi has character and drive in abundance, which he combines with great technique, defensive awareness, and goalscoring ability, with his nine goals to date a testament to just that. It's not all been plain sailing though, as he had to spend almost an entire year on the sidelines due to a complete tear of the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee and an associated injury to the lateral meniscus.

His return from injury was yet another example of his ability to overcome adversity. He was back out on the pitch in October 2024 and has worked his way back to his best ever since, culminating in a key performance when winning the Spanish Super Cup.

Gavi's contract extension was announced a day after his partner in crime, talented midfielder Pedri's five-year contract extension was announced on Thursday. The club is looking to keep their valuable player's futures committed to the Catalan side after having announced the extension of central defender Ronald Araujo's contract earlier in the week.

Barcelona gained a direct place in the last 16 of the UEFA Champions League thanks to their second-place finish in the group stage. In the draw, that took place on Friday, the Blaugranes saw AS Monaco paired up with Benfica and PSG drawn against fellow French club Stade Brestois. Hansi Flick's team will play one of the two victors in those playoff round ties in the next phase of the competition.