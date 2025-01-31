DOVE AND SPORTS ILLUSTRATED® LAUNCH SPECIAL SPORTS Reillustrated ISSUE TO ELEVATE GIRLS' BODY CONFIDENCE IN SPORTS

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

The issue launches ahead of the Big Game to inspire the next generation of to keep playing the sports they love

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., Jan. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ahead of football's biggest night, beauty brand Dove, the largest provider of self-esteem education globally, and Sports Illustrated®, the leader in sports journalism, have partnered to release the first-ever Sports reIllustrated, a special edition celebrating young female athletes breaking barriers to compete on their own terms. Featuring the youngest ever to appear on a Sports Illustrated promotional cover – 10-year-old Honor Smoke – the collection of stories, which profiles 10 inspiring young athletes, will be available online February 3, distributed in New Orleans ahead of the Big Game, and will run as a special section in the magazine's March issue.

Sports reIllustrated, March 2025

Meet the 10 inspiring young athletes featured in Sports reIllustrated

Twelve-year-old track and field star Carmen Wilkey honing her shot put skills

>1. Portray women as they are in real life with honesty, diversity, and respect. We feature women of different ages, sizes, ethnicities, hair color, type, and style.

2. Represent individuals with zero digital distortion, with all images approved by the women they feature.

3. Help young people build body confidence and self-esteem through the Dove Self-Esteem Project, the biggest provider of self-esteem education in the world with a goal to educate 250 million young people by 2030.

About Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated (SI) is the trusted voice for a changing sports landscape. With 70 years of excellence in sports journalism under its belt, SI is the essential destination for fans looking for expert coverage of the games and athletes they love most. SI has evolved alongside the sports it covers, building on a legacy of unassailable content, while innovating to reflect what's next in sports and culture. Through impactful digital coverage, an award-winning magazine and high-profile experiential activations, SI continues to provide fans the best in sports storytelling. For more information, visit SI .

Follow Sports Illustrated on X , Instagram , TikTok and Facebook .

**For every item purchased at Walmart from Jan. 1 - Feb. 28, 2025, Dove will donate $0.05 to Big Brothers Big Sisters of America, and for every item purchased at other retailers Dove will donate $0.05 to Boys & Girls Clubs of America, with a minimum donation of $200,000 and maximum of $250,000 at each retailer, respectively.

SOURCE Dove

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED