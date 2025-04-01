Rami Malek Says His Lead Character In ‘The Amateur’ Breaks Stereotype Of Action Heroes

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 1 (IANS) Oscar-winning actor Rami Malek, who essays the lead role in 'The Amateur', has shared that his character in the film breaks the stereotype of an action hero.

The film is set to bring a fresh take on the espionage genre, and promises a gripping narrative, blending high stakes work with a deeply personal mission that pushes its protagonist to the limits.

Speaking about his character, Rami Malek shared,“This role was an opportunity to explore the complexities of an ordinary person thrust into extraordinary circumstances. I wanted to play a character that felt grounded, who wasn't the stereotypical action hero, but who could still do something extraordinary in his own way”.

In the film, the actor portrays the role of Charlie, a cryptographer who is forced to take matters into his own hands after a devastating attack.

He said that at its heart, the film is about grief.

He shared,“You lose the love of your life, and what length will you go to ensure that your soulmate, that remarkable person who changed your life, is not forgotten?”.

The film is expected to showcase a complex and cerebral approach to the spy genre, setting the film apart from traditional action driven narratives.

Directed by James Hawes, 'The Amateur' also stars Rachel Brosnahan, Laurence Fishburne, Caitriona Balfe and Holt McCallany in pivotal roles. With the intense action, emotional depth and a powerhouse ensemble cast, the film is set to deliver a thrilling and unforgettable cinematic experience.

'The Amateur' is set to release in India ahead of its global premiere on April 10.