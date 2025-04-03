Maha Atieh Appointed As Commercial Director Of Intercontinental Doha Beach & Spa

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

DOHA: InterContinental Doha Beach & Spa has announced the appointment of Maha Atieh (pictured) as its new Commercial Director, said a press release.

With over 15 years of experience within the InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG), Maha has built a distinguished career in commercial strategy, sales, and marketing, and we are excited to welcome her to the team.

Maha's journey with IHG has been one of growth, innovation, and dedication. Her career path has been marked by a series of successes, including her most recent role as Director of Sales & Marketing at Crowne Plaza Muscat, where she made a significant impact by driving revenue growth and enhancing the hotel's market presence. In 2024, her exceptional leadership was recognised with the IHG IMEA Commercial Leader of the Year award, a testament to her outstanding contribution to the industry.

Her deep understanding of the IHG brand and her strategic commercial insight make Maha a perfect fit for InterContinental Doha Beach & Spa. Maha's approach combines a passion for hospitality with a keen eye for market trends, and we are confident she will continue to drive success in her new role.

As the Commercial Director, Maha will lead the charge in shaping the hotel's commercial strategy, with a focus on business growth, brand development, and strengthening our presence in the region. Her leadership will play an integral role in continuing to elevate the guest experience and enhance our standing as one of Doha's premier luxury destinations.

''We are thrilled to have Maha join the InterContinental Doha Beach & Spa family and look forward to the exciting direction she will lead us in,'' the press statement added.