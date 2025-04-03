4 Suspects Held In Connection With Kunar Murder
ASADABAD (Pajhwok): Four individuals have been detained in connection with the murder of a young man in eastern Kunar province.
According to a statement from the police headquarters, the victim was shot dead by unidentified gunmen in Manogi district on Wednesday.
The police said the four suspects were currently under investigation. The motive behind the murder is yet to be determined.
sa/mud
