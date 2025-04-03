OSL: Al Ahli Set Sights On Win Over Al Shahania To Boost Top-Four Hopes

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Fawad Hussain | The Peninsula

DOHA: After securing a crucial victory over Al Rayyan, Al Ahli are determined to collect all three points against Al Shahania tomorrow to stay on track for a top-four finish in the Ooredoo Stars League (OSL).

Erik Exposito's decisive goal guided Al Ahli to a much-needed win over 10-man Al Rayyan on Saturday, extending their lead over the Lions by five points. Al Rayyan, also chasing a top-four finish, now finds themselves behind in the race.

With just three games remaining, Al Ahli are currently in fourth place with 32 points, trailing league leaders Al Duhail by 12 points and second-placed Al Sadd by 11. Al Gharafa, who occupy third place, have 37 points.



Al Ahli coach Igor Biscan during a press conference ahead of the match against Al Shahania.

Al Ahli began the season strongly, suffering just one loss in the opening half, but a midseason slump dampened their momentum. However, head coach Igor Biscan believes that the win against Al Rayyan, which ended a four-match winless streak, marks a turning point for the team.

“It was a vital win against Al Rayyan, and its impact will be felt in our remaining matches,” Biscan said during a pre-match press conference.

“After dropping points in recent rounds, we've regained our confidence. Our focus is now entirely on the remaining games, and I'm confident my players will secure all three points against Al Shahania.”

Despite his optimism, Biscan remains cautious about Al Shahania, a well-organised side sitting eighth with seven wins and two draws.

“Al Shahania are a disciplined team and we'll need to maintain our focus throughout the match. Our goal is to win all three of our remaining fixtures,” he said.

Al Ahli goalkeeper Yazan Naim echoed his coach's sentiment, praising the squad's renewed confidence. He believes the team is eager to return to winning ways and finish the season on a high.

“We've found our rhythm again after a rough patch, and the entire squad is motivated to win and finish as high as possible in the standings,” Naim said.

Al Ahli will meet Umm Salal and Al Sadd in their final two matches of the season.

In other matches tomorrow, Al Wakrah will face Umm Salal, while Al Arabi take on Al Gharafa.