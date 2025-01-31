LABUSA Achieves ISO/IEC 27001:2022 Certification For Information Security Management

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) LABUSA, proudly announces its ISO/IEC 27001:2022 Certification, the internationally recognized framework for effective information security management systems.

PEARLAND, TX, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- LAB Information Incorporated (LABUSA), a managed service provider, proudly announces its certification to the ISO/IEC 27001:2022 standard, the internationally recognized framework for establishing, implementing, and maintaining effective information security management systems.

ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certification underscores LABUSA's commitment to safeguarding information assets, maintaining confidentiality, integrity, and availability, and managing risk through comprehensive security controls.

The certification process involves a thorough independent audit to ensure compliance with stringent information security requirements.

About LABUSA

LAB Information Technology Incorporated (LABUSA) is a trusted managed service provider specializing in digital transformation, hybrid cloud solutions, and advanced cybersecurity. Our solution extends the information technology environment's efficiency, security, and reliability. Since 1999, LABUSA has empowered government, education, and healthcare organizations with secure and efficient IT solutions.

LABUSA is also ISO 9001:2015 certified, ensuring quality management and superior service delivery.

For more information, contact LABUSA at 281-393-8003, email ..., or visit the website labusa.

