Army Chief Arrives In Srinagar Amid Incidents Of Gunfire Exchange At Loc

MENAFN - IANS) Srinagar, April 25 (IANS) Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi reached Kashmir Friday to take stock of the ground situation and also review the security preparedness, in the aftermath of the ghastly Pahalgam terror attack.

During the visit, the Army Chief is likely to be briefed by top army commanders on various aspects, including the ongoing manhunt to nab the Pahalgam monsters, India's strong retaliation against unprovoked firing by Pakistani forces along the Line of Control (LoC) and more.

It was unclear as of now whether the Army Chief will visit the terror attack site, i.e., Baisaran meadows, where the terrorists unleashed mayhem and massacred 26 people on April 22.

General Upendra Dwivedi's visit was preceded by firing at multiple locations along the LoC, to which the Indian Army retaliated with full force.

In another development, a gun battle is underway in the Bandipora region where the security forces have cornered some terror elements and are conducting an operation to flush them out from the hideout.

In a statement, the Army said,“On April 25, based on specific intelligence input regarding presence of terrorists, a Joint Search Operation was launched by Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police in general area Kolnar Ajas, Bandipora. Contact was established and firefight ensued."

The Army chief is expected to assess the prevailing security situation and also devise a strategy for India's forceful retaliation against ceasefire violations by Pakistan.

General Upendra Dwivedi's visit to the valley assumes significance in light of the government's stern warning to terrorists, their handlers as well as sympathisers and also the initiation of a five-point action plan to punish the neighbouring nation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing a public rally in Bihar, thundered that the perpetrators of Pahalgam will face unimaginable punishment.

“Today, from the soil of Bihar, I say this to the whole world, India will identify, track and punish every terrorist and their backers. We will chase them to the ends of the Earth,” PM Modi declared before the crowd.