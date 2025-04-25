Inaugural World Stadiums And Arenas Summit To Shape The Future Of Global Sports Infrastructure In Riyadh



Over 1,000 global decision-makers to convene in Riyadh to drive the evolution of stadium and arena development

More than 115 leading exhibitors to showcase next-generation stadium technologies High-impact two-day summit to explore innovations, sustainability, and global trends shaping the sector

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Saudi Arabia will host the inauguralfromat the, marking a significant milestone in the Kingdom's mission to become a global leader in sports infrastructure and mega-event hosting.

Held in association with Saudi Green Building Forum, the flagship event is set to welcome, alongside. The Summit will serve as a global platform to unveil cutting-edge innovations and set strategic priorities for the stadiums and arenas ecosystem.

“Green sports infrastructure is no longer a vision for tomorrow-it is the foundation of today,” said, Secretary General of the Saudi Green Building Forum.“We lead the evidence-based transformation of how stadiums and arenas are designed, constructed, and operated in line with the highest sustainability standards. As Saudi authorities ascend to global prominence in sports, our commitment ensures these venues not only host champions, but magnify their potential. This is about more than buildings-it's about aligning ambition with action, bringing stability where there was uncertainty, and creating a future where every athlete is supported, every event is safeguarded, and every legacy is sustainable.”

Designed to accelerate progress in line with, WSAS underscores the Kingdom's ambition to be a premier destination for global sporting events-including the, and. The event attracted major support from leading strategic stakeholders from Government Authorities, Sporting Federations, Architects and developers, including, and

The two-day conference will featurefrom the fields of global design, architecture, operations, and venue management. Discussions will cover key topics including sustainable and eco-friendly construction, smart stadium technologies, energy-efficient design innovations, fan experience and digital engagement, and legacy planning for post-event use.

Confirmed speakers include, CEO of New Murabba;, CEO and Senior Advisor at Al Nassr/PIF;, CEO of Saudi Motorsport Company;, Senior Principal at Populous; and, Executive Director of Sports Strategy at Qiddiya.

(Additional speakers to be announced.)

WSAS comes at a pivotal moment for the Kingdom. According to areport,, with projections pointing to. The Summit will spotlight how investment in infrastructure, innovation, and global partnerships is transforming the Kingdom into a central hub for world-class sports and entertainment.

“We extend our heartfelt gratitude to the Minister of Sport in Saudi Arabia for his visionary leadership in advancing the sports sector and for his unwavering commitment to bringing international games to our nation,” said.“His efforts not only align with Saudi Vision 2030 but also foster a vibrant sporting culture that inspires future generations. We are excited to witness the transformative impact this will have on our community and the global sports landscape.”

, Managing Director of GM Events and WSAS, emphasized the Summit's strategic importance:“The launch of the World Stadiums and Arenas Summit is timely and critical. As Saudi Arabia builds world-class venues to meet its future ambitions, WSAS provides a collaborative forum to exchange knowledge, ignite innovation, and forge partnerships. We are honored to have the trust of the Supporting Partners and our Sponsors to make this the global benchmark for the stadiums and arenas industry.”

The Summit is, running from, and

