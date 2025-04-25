Deputy Head Of Agency: Western Azerbaijan Has Rich Cultural And Gastronomic Heritage
According to Azernews , Azadeh Huseynova, Deputy Chairman of the State Tourism Agency, said this in a statement to journalists.
"As you know, Western Azerbaijan has a very rich cultural and gastronomic heritage. The State Tourism Agency is one of the organizers of the "Gastronomy Day of Western Azerbaijan," A. Huseynova said.
