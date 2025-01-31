Crowds Welcome Sumo's Newest Grand Champion In Ancient Ceremony

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Tokyo: Drums thundered and priests chanted as sumo's newest grand champion strode onto the public stage Friday in a ceremony to mark his to the ancient Japanese sport's highest rank.

Mongolian-born Hoshoryu became the 74th yokozuna, or grand champion, in sumo history this week after winning the second of his career.

The 25-year-old is the first new yokozuna since 2021 and the only wrestler to currently hold the exalted rank.

His promotion meant sumo avoided having no yokozuna for the first time in over 30 years, after Terunofuji announced his retirement earlier this month.

Around 3,500 fans turned out on a sunny January afternoon to catch a glimpse of Hoshoryu as he took part in a ceremony at Tokyo's Meiji Shrine.

Among those watching were Hoshoryu's uncle Asashoryu, himself a former wrestler who became the first Mongolian-born yokozuna in 2003.

The rite began with Hoshoryu being presented with a white rope belt ceremonially worn by yokozuna, which was hand-twisted by wrestlers the previous day.

After taking part in rituals with priests and sumo elders, Hoshoryu re-emerged wearing the rope belt and his ring apron, flanked by two other wrestlers for the "ring-entering" ceremony.

He clapped his hands, stamped his feet and ducked into a low crouch for several minutes as the appreciative crowd gasped and clapped.

The ceremony is also performed at the start of each day in sumo's top-division tournaments.

Afterwards, Hoshoryu said he was "relieved" it was over.

"I practised a lot but I was still more nervous than I expected," said Hoshoryu, whose real name is Sugarragchaa Byambasuren.

"It's the first time I've stood in front of so many people. I think I did it properly though."

Family ties

His uncle Asashoryu watched on from the sidelines, exactly 22 years to the day since taking part in the ceremony himself.

Asashoryu was known as the bad boy of sumo and he was forced to retire in 2010 after breaking a man's nose in a drunken brawl outside a nightclub.

He frequently clashed with the sport's authorities and was once punished for playing in a charity football game with former Japan star Hidetoshi Nakata.

But his charismatic personality also attracted a loyal following, and he blew kisses to the crowd and posed for selfies before and after his nephew's ceremony.

With his neatly trimmed hair, sharp suit and stylish round glasses, Asashoryu sat next to his parents, who arrived for the ceremony resplendent in traditional Mongolian outfits.

Hoshoryu said it was auspicious that his ceremony had taken place on the same calendar date as Asashoryu's.

He also said he would try to "show my own brand" of sumo when he makes his yokozuna debut at the Spring Grand Sumo Tournament in March.

"I want to act properly as a yokozuna and do my best," he said.

Hoshoryu won the New Year Grand Sumo Tournament last week in a three-way play-off after finishing with a 12-3 record.

There are no set criteria for promotion from the second-highest rank of ozeki but he was recommended for promotion by the Yokozuna Deliberation Council on Monday.