Healthtrip Partners With Satguru Travel Group To Serve Medical Tourists Across PAN Africa.

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Partnership to promote UAE, India, Turkey, Germany and Saudi hospitals across Africa, targeting its $11 billion medical tourism market.

: Healthtrip , the world's largest digital health travel platform with a strong presence in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and other markets, has announced a strategic partnership with Satguru Travel Group, a multi-award-winning travel management company with a strong footprint across the globe, including Africa, Europe, the Far East, India, and the Middle East. The collaboration is aimed at expanding inbound medical tourism from Pan-African countries to leading healthcare providers in the UAE, India, Turkey, Germany and Saudi Arabia.

Africa is a growing source market for hospitals in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Germany and India, offering advanced treatments, proximity, shorter wait times, and cost-effectiveness-making it an ideal choice for patients seeking high-quality care.

“Healthtrip's mission is to connect patients with trusted healthcare providers globally,” said Danish Ahmed, CEO and founder of Healthtrip.“Our partnership with the Satguru Group marks a significant step in creating a connected, accessible health travel ecosystem for African patients. This partnership brings together Healthtrip's digital-first health travel solutions with Satguru's trusted on-the-ground travel support, creating a seamless experience for patients across borders.”

, stated,“As a home-grown multiplatform travel group with a presence in 80+ countries, we have been addressing travel needs since our inception in 1989. Combined with Healthtrip's tech-powered platform, this partnership brings added value to African health travelers seeking trusted medical treatments, with a strong track record of success in the Middle East, India, and the United Kingdom. Our partnership offers a seamless experience to patients across their treatment and travel needs.”

The partnership supports broader regional goals of positioning the UAE, Turkey, Germany, India, and Saudi Arabia as leading destination markets and global hubs for medical and wellness tourism.

Healthtrip and Satguru Travel Group will jointly offer integrated service packages for African patients seeking care across specialties – from health screening to advanced procedures – aiming to expand their reach across the region. The alliance also represents a key milestone in Healthtrip's strategy to build scalable travel-healthcare partnerships in high-demand markets.

Healthtrip is the world's largest health travel platform, providing comprehensive access to medical, cosmetic, and wellness treatments through a global network of 1,500 accredited healthcare providers. Since its inception in 2018, Healthtrip has served more than 72,000 patients across 42 countries, connecting them with trusted hospitals and clinics tailored to their individual care needs.

With a unique network of 6,800 channel partners and in-house technology including multilingual AI chatbots, a user-friendly website, and mobile apps, Healthtrip delivers personalized end-to-end concierge services – from initial consultation and travel support to post-treatment care.

By actively promoting world-class healthcare destinations like Saudi Arabia, Healthtrip plays a leading role in driving international patient flows and making high-quality healthcare more accessible, efficient, and seamless.

Established in 1989 in Kigali, East Africa, by Chairman Mr. Anil Chandirani, Satguru Travel Group has evolved into a globally renowned leader in travel management. With a presence in 80+ countries and a network of over 130+ independently owned branches, Satguru Travel Group offers seamless, comprehensive corporate travel management solutions tailored for the esteemed clientele situated worldwide.

The business offers a wide range of travel services tailored to individual tourists, business clients, and niche markets. These include corporate travel management, MICE, online booking tools, offshore and marine solutions, risk management, cost optimization, data analysis and reporting, airline and travel services representation, and B2B support for travel agencies - all designed to enhance client experiences with safety, efficiency, and cost-effectiveness.

Satguru Travel Group, driven by core values of cultural diversity, trust, transparency, solution orientation, and excellence, is redefining global travel management with a strong international presence and commitment to quality.