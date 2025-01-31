The 5Th Edition Of Europe's Biggest Blockchain Festival Next Block Expo - March 19-20

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

WARSAW, POLAND, January 31, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Next Block returns to Warsaw for its 5th edition, established as one of the most significant events in Central and Eastern Europe. Hosted at Multikino Zlote Tarasy, the expo will bring together over 2,000 attendees, more than 100 speakers, 200+ startups, 100+ investors, and over 50 influencers, making it a pivotal gathering for leaders, innovators, and enthusiasts in the Web3 space.Global Experts Lead The Way in Web3 and InnovationThe upcoming Next Block Expo will feature world-class speakers delivering keynote presentations, leading workshops, and participating in panel discussions across three stages.Attendees can look forward to comprehensive discussions on a wide range of topics, including DeFi, the Metaverse, NFTs, Gaming, Privacy, Scaling, Exchanges, Venture Capital, Fundraising, Legal/Tax, Payments, Security, and Marketing. In line with the latest industry trends, the event will also introduce new content focused on TradFi and AI.Dawid Kustra, co-founder of NBX said:“We aim to bring world-class speakers, a significant number of global figures, and brands to the event to provide attendees with valuable knowledge and insights, as well as to showcase growing trends and innovations in the Web3 space. We also want to highlight brands and individuals from our local scene who stand out in this sector. Our goal is to blend these environments and, through our festival, demonstrate the strength and opportunities this market offers.”With the backing of recognizable brands such as Polygon, TON, Binance, and Animoca Brands, along with media partnerships from outlets like Cointelegraph, BeInCrypto, and over 50 others, the event's reach is significantly extended over recent years, offering a powerful platform for broad industry engagement.Special 5th Edition. Innovation, Networking, and CelebrationFor its 5th edition, the organizers have curated a diverse array of activities, including an exclusive "Wolf of Wall Street" themed party, meetings with KOL's, and VIP Networking Cocktail.Startups will have the opportunity to showcase their projects at a dedicated event designed to connect them with potential investors. As in previous years, attendees can look forward to networking sessions and dedicated content for Women in Web3, who will share their expertise and insights with the Next Block Expo community.All attendees will receive exclusive access to a new networking app, allowing them to connect, schedule 1:1 meetings, translate content from the stages live, and more.This year's event introduces two major additions: TradFi Day and the AI Summit, each offering deep insights into emerging trends and future predictions.The event will include the NBX Awards ceremony. Exceptional projects and innovative concepts within the web3 industry will be recognized across 8 different categories.Polish Blockchain WeekFor the second time in its history, Next Block Expo will be a featured event during Polish Blockchain Week - a series of industry-focused events held across Poland. Thousands of Web3 enthusiasts will gather to connect, learn, build, and gain inspiration.The organizers aim to showcase Poland's growing potential as an emerging crypto hub. Known for its highly skilled developers, Poland is attracting the attention of major global brands looking to establish a presence in the country.About Next Block ExpoNext Block Expo (NBX) - The Blockchain Festival of Europe stands out as one of the largest, iconic European festival Web3 events, set in the heart of Europe's Web3 hubs: Berlin and Warsaw. NBX brings together a unique blend of experts, builders, investors, traders, and regulators under one roof, fostering unparalleled tech-enabled networking opportunities.The sponsorship deck provides detailed information on partnership options and can be accessed here .To get a sense of what NBX is all about, check out the recap video from the last edition. More information about the event and tickets are available at nextblockexpo .

Patrycja Nawrocka

Next Block Expo

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.