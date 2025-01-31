Weekly Roundup: 14 Consumer Press Releases You Need To See

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Bookshop's new platform gives readers the ability to purchase and download ebooks from their favorite bookstores or on Bookshop's site. This innovation unlocks new income channels for authors and booksellers alike.The World's Most Admired Companies list highlights organizations most respected by their peers, with executives emphasizing stability, innovation, respected leadership, and expansion of global businesses. This year's top five, following Apple, include Microsoft, Amazon, Nvidia, and Berkshire Hathaway.The reason why cooking is the ultimate green flag? Over half (56%) of singles say that cooking shows that they care. Others say that it is a sign of independence (55%), that the person can look after others (52%) and that they are thoughtful (52%).The headliner is the new Popeyes x Tequila Don Julio Reposado Flavored Concha Chicken Sandwich, a chicken breast fillet marinated in reposado tequila then fried in Popeyes crunchy buttermilk breading, topped with a tequila lime slaw, spicy spread, a barrel cured pickle, and sandwiched between a sweet and buttery concha roll - a beloved Mexican pastry.With this innovation, Mielle continues the brand's commitment to develop science-backed formulas that help solve the most pressing needs within the textured hair community–like moisture retention and hydration–with products that look, smell, and feel superior.The powerful SportsterS model is updated with revised suspension for enhanced comfort. The collection of limited-production Custom Vehicle OperationTM (CVOTM) motorcycles includes four models and completes the most-desirable portfolio of motorcycles ever offered by Harley-Davidson.Available later this year, the new collection features holiday must-haves including greeting cards, gift wrap and unique entertaining essentials-all with Lacey's signature touch and distinctive details inspired by vintage Hallmark designs.The brand introduces four flavors of its Belgian Waffle Cones, an all-new product line, along with two new flavors of its beloved ice cream bars just in time for the Big Game.Millions of beer fans in the state will have their selection from a variety of the brewery's renowned beers, including their iconic YuenglingTraditional LAGER, and FLIGHT by Yuengling, the Next Generation of Light Beer"Valentine's Day dining has gone through a major vibe shift over the years, and this year sees a continuation of that, with couples, double dates and groups of friends planning to dine out for the occasion," said Robin Chiang, Chief Growth Officer of OpenTable.Inspired by the series, the collection evokes a beachy feel, featuring floral prints and an overall tropical vibe. Perfect for a luxury getaway to Thailand, the line includes two-piece sets, dresses, swimsuits and vibrant colored crochet totes and sandals. Shoppers can also find statement pieces for everyday wear, including hoodies, t-shirts, and joggers.With this year's report, McCormick unveils its 2025 Flavor of the Year: Aji Amarillo, a pepper native to South America featuring fruity, tropical notes with moderate heat. McCormick is offering a taste of this standout flavor with their new Aji Amarillo Seasoning, available for a limited time online beginning early February.Ben & Jerry's Sundaes line includes four delectable, over-the-top concoctions – each flavor features chunks and swirls, with a decadent whipped topping layer and even more chunks sprinkled on top, of course.The immersive experience will spotlight the hottest sneaker drops across top brands, star-studded NBA player appearances, interactive games and prizes, exclusive product customization, and more – all designed to connect with the basketball community and inspire the next generation, on and off the court.

