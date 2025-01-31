Trump Slaps 25% Tariff On Mexico And Canada, Eyes China Next

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) President Donald Trump has confirmed a 25% tariff on imports from Mexico and Canada, set to begin on February 1, 2025. The White House announced this decision on January 30, catching many off guard.



Trump also hinted at potential tariffs on Chinese goods in the near future. The new tariffs will impact a wide range of products from America's northern and southern neighbors.



This move threatens to disrupt the $1.8 trillion annual trade between the three countries. Trump claims these measures aim to combat illegal immigration and drug trafficking, particularly fentanyl.



Financial markets reacted swiftly to the news. The U.S. dollar gained strength against other currencies. The Mexican peso fell by over 1%, trading at 20.7234 pesos to the dollar. Economists warn of potential price increases for U.S. consumers on various goods.



Trump dismissed concerns about negative impacts on the U.S. economy. He stated, "We don't need their products." The president emphasized America's self-sufficiency in oil and lumber. However, experts predict these tariffs could reduce long-term U.S. GDP by 0.4%.



Both Canada and Mexico have threatened retaliatory measures if the tariffs take effect. This response could escalate into a trade war among USMCA signatories. The agreement, which replaced NAFTA, faces an uncertain future with these new tensions.



Trump's tariff strategy extends beyond North America. He mentioned possible duties on European Union imports as well. This approach could reshape America's global trade relationships. Many businesses and governments now scramble to prepare for the February 1 deadline.



As tensions rise, some hope for last-minute negotiations to avert the tariffs. Others develop contingency plans to mitigate potential economic damage. The coming days will prove crucial for the future of North American trade relations and global economic stability.

