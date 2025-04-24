Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Andlauer Hits 52-Week High On Takeover By UPS

2025-04-24 03:26:46
(MENAFN- Baystreet) "> Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $53.50 Thursday. AHG is to join the UPS family of companies in an all-cash transaction at $55.00 per share, accelerating both UPS's and AHG's long term growth strategy in healthcare transportation and logistics. AHG will continue to be headquartered in Vaughan, Ontario .
Definity Financial Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of $65.74 Thursday. No news stories today.
Element Fleet Management Corp. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $31.11 Thursday. No news stories today.
Fox River Resources Corporation (C) hit a new 52-week high of 62 cents Thursday. No news stories today.
GoldQuest Mining Corp. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 55 cents Thursday. No news stories today.
Golden Shield Resources Inc. (C) hit a new 52-week high of 40 cents Thursday. No news stories today.
Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust MR) hit a new 52-week high of $5.50 Thursday. No news stories today.
Neo Performance Materials Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $10.80 Thursday. No news stories today.
Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $14.00 Thursday. No news stories today.
Starcore International Mines Ltd. (T) hit a new 52-week high of 23 cents Thursday. No news stories today.
Southern Cross Gold Consolidated Ltd. (V) hit a new 52-week high of $4.88 Thursday. No news stories today.
Topicus Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of $160.62 Thursday. No news stories today.



