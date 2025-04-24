Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
North Island Credit Union Foundation Awards 10 Scholarships To College-Bound San Diego Students

2025-04-24 03:31:30
(MENAFN- PR Newswire) "We are proud to recognize this year's outstanding scholarship recipients, whose hard work, determination and commitment to their education truly set them apart," said North Island Credit Union Foundation President Marvel Ford. "These students represent the bright future of our communities, and we're honored to support them as they take the next steps in their academic journeys. We believe in the power of education to transform lives, and through these scholarships, we're investing in the potential of tomorrow's leaders."

The 2025 North Island Credit Union Foundation scholarship recipients are:

Recipient

School

City

Qalkidan Aklog

San Diego High School

San Diego

Brooke Biggin

Mission Vista High School

Oceanside

Aila Boger

San Dieguito High School Academy

Encinitas

Ansley Chan

Poway High School

Poway

Andrea Dona

Helix Charter High School

La Mesa

Aden Duran

Mar Vista High School

Imperial Beach

Charlotte Lourey

Valhalla High School

El Cajon

Annelise Mages

San Diego High School

San Diego

Taylor Miller

Mar Vista High School

Imperial Beach

Dylan Nasori

Coronado High School

Coronado

The Foundation's Annual College Scholarship program was created by the credit union in 2005 to recognize outstanding students within its local communities. Since the creation of the program, more than $455,000 in scholarships have been awarded to students across San Diego, Riverside, Los Angeles, Orange and Ventura counties.

College-bound high school seniors and community college students transferring to a four-year university who maintain a minimum grade point average of 3.0 and plan to attend an accredited college or university in the coming year were eligible to participate.

About North Island Credit Union Foundation
North Island Credit Union Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit corporation that serves as the philanthropic arm of North Island Credit Union, a division of California Credit Union operating in San Diego and Riverside Counties. Named a Forbes Best-In-State Credit Union in 2024, California Credit Union is a state chartered full-service credit union with assets over $5 billion, approximately 200,000 members and 25 retail branches. North Island Credit Union Foundation works to strengthen the financial well-being of our communities by providing targeted resources to non-profit partners effecting meaningful change across San Diego and Riverside counties. California Credit Union funds all administrative costs of the Foundation, enabling it to return 100% of donations back into community programs. Please visit ccu/foundation to learn more or make a tax-deductible donation, or follow the Foundation on Instagram® @northislandcufoundation.

