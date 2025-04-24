North Island Credit Union Foundation Awards 10 Scholarships To College-Bound San Diego Students

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) "We are proud to recognize this year's outstanding scholarship recipients, whose hard work, determination and commitment to their education truly set them apart," said North Island Credit Union Foundation President Marvel Ford. "These students represent the bright future of our communities, and we're honored to support them as they take the next steps in their academic journeys. We believe in the power of education to transform lives, and through these scholarships, we're investing in the potential of tomorrow's leaders." The 2025 North Island Credit Union Foundation scholarship recipients are:

Recipient School City Qalkidan Aklog San Diego High School San Diego Brooke Biggin Mission Vista High School Oceanside Aila Boger San Dieguito High School Academy Encinitas Ansley Chan Poway High School Poway Andrea Dona Helix Charter High School La Mesa Aden Duran Mar Vista High School Imperial Beach Charlotte Lourey Valhalla High School El Cajon Annelise Mages San Diego High School San Diego Taylor Miller Mar Vista High School Imperial Beach Dylan Nasori Coronado High School Coronado

The Foundation's Annual College Scholarship program was created by the credit union in 2005 to recognize outstanding students within its local communities. Since the creation of the program, more than $455,000 in scholarships have been awarded to students across San Diego, Riverside, Los Angeles, Orange and Ventura counties.

College-bound high school seniors and community college students transferring to a four-year university who maintain a minimum grade point average of 3.0 and plan to attend an accredited college or university in the coming year were eligible to participate.

About North Island Credit Union Foundation

North Island Credit Union Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit corporation that serves as the philanthropic arm of North Island Credit Union, a division of California Credit Union operating in San Diego and Riverside Counties. Named a Forbes Best-In-State Credit Union in 2024, California Credit Union is a state chartered full-service credit union with assets over $5 billion, approximately 200,000 members and 25 retail branches. North Island Credit Union Foundation works to strengthen the financial well-being of our communities by providing targeted resources to non-profit partners effecting meaningful change across San Diego and Riverside counties. California Credit Union funds all administrative costs of the Foundation, enabling it to return 100% of donations back into community programs. Please visit ccu/foundation to learn more or make a tax-deductible donation, or follow the Foundation on Instagram® @northislandcufoundation.

SOURCE North Island Credit Union