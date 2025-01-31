Convoso Wins 2025 Winter Leader Award By Sourceforge

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Award represents a volume of strong user reviews on the software comparison site, recognizing Convoso's highly reviewed dialing solution for call centers

- Logan Abbott, President of SourceForgeLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Convoso , the leading AI-powered contact center for revenue teams, announced that it has been awarded the Winter 2025 Leader Award by SourceForge , the world's largest software review and comparison website. The award recognizes exceptional companies and products with a high volume of recent excellent user reviews that puts them in the top fifth percentile of highly reviewed products on SourceForge."It's my pleasure to award the Winter 2025 Leaders on SourceForge,” said Logan Abbott, President of SourceForge.“Convoso has been named a Leader this winter in the Predictive Dialers , AI Dialers, Power Dialers, Progressive Dialers, and Preview Dialers categories, and the large volume of outstanding user reviews they have received are proof of the best-in-class solution they provide to their customers. Congratulations and keep up the great work!”“This award is meaningful to our team because the many positive reviews reflect the persistent hard work and dedication of everyone to put our customers first and innovate the very best solutions to help their businesses grow,” said Nima Hakimi, CEO and Co-Founder of Convoso.“We thank SourceForge for the forum and the acknowledgement.”About ConvosoConvoso is a leading AI-powered contact center platform purpose-built for revenue teams. Since 2006, Convoso has remained at the forefront of innovation, consistently developing solutions to drive customer growth while supporting adherence to regulatory standards.To learn more about Convoso's award-winning platform, visit convoso.About SourceForgeSourceForge is the world's largest software comparison directory, serving nearly 20 million users every month and featuring user reviews, product comparisons, software guides, and more. SourceForge's mission is to help businesses find the best software to fit their needs and their budget. There are a variety of software tools available to businesses, and there are tools in almost every category and niche, each serving a slightly different purpose.

