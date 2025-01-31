Foreign Minister Outlines Key Tasks Of Ukrainian Diplomacy

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The main task of Ukrainian is to strengthen Ukraine as much as possible and increase the cost of war for the aggressor state in order to bring about a just peace.

This was stated by Foreign Andrii Sybiha during an videoconference meeting with the heads of Ukraine's foreign institutions dedicated to operational priorities on the eve of the 3rd anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion, Ukrinform reports, citing the ministry's press service.

“The Foreign Minister emphasized the key tasks for Ukrainian diplomacy set by the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky: strengthen Ukraine as much as possible and increase the cost of war for the aggressor in order to bring a just peace closer,” the statement states.

to EU Council of Foreign Ministers: 16th package of Russia sanctions must be stron

The minister outlined the priorities of diplomatic work in key capitals and international organizations for the short term. He focused on the main regional and international formats of interaction and international events, where Ukraine's voice should sound firmly. The Foreign Minister separately pointed to the expectations of developing the strategic partnership between Ukraine and the United States under the new administration.

The minister set the task for Ukrainian diplomats to seize opportunities at every international platform to ensure consolidation of support for Ukraine, specific decisions of governments on the allocation of additional assistance packages, and the adoption of important decisions and documents that strengthen Ukraine in its effort to repel Russian aggression.

The Foreign Minister instructed the Ukrainian diplomatic corps to intensify work with other countries and international organizations in order to address Russia's systematic violation of the laws and customs of war, barbaric torture and executions of Ukrainian prisoners of war.

One of the important topics was also interaction with Ukrainian communities abroad, facilitating their access to consular services, preserving their ties with their Homeland, protecting and promoting Ukrainian identity.

Ukraine on Belarus“election”: One-man political sho

A separate part of the meeting concerned the intensification of public diplomacy efforts, including the further implementation of important humanitarian projects run by First Lady Olena Zelenska, expanding the geography of the“Ukrainian bookshelf”, the global coalition of Ukrainian studies, formats for interaction between first ladies and gentlemen, and other important initiatives.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, President Volodymyr Zelensky stated in an interview with Bloomberg that in the issue of ending the war, a "strong and just peace" is a priority for Ukraine.